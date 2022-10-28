Americans plan to spend more on holiday gifts this year than last

Americans say that they intend to spend more money on Christmas gifts this year, according to a new poll from Gallup.

Those polled said they would spend an average $932 on gifts this season, higher than the $837 predicted prior to last holiday season. The 2022 amount nearly matches the $942 measured in October 2019—the highest anticipated spending amount Gallup has measured since 2006.

One reason Americans’ holiday spending estimate is especially high this year could be that consumers are expecting to pay more for goods like clothing, electronics and toys because of high inflation. Still, the fact that intended spending is significantly higher than it was a year ago is a promising sign for retailers.

More than one-third of adults who responded say they plan to spend $1,000 or more, which is up from 33% last year.

Gallup cautions that its annual October survey cannot be used to forecast precisely how much holiday retail sales will change year to year, but they are usually indicative of the direction of change.

Consumers’ holiday spending can be influenced over the course of the season by changes in the economy, gas prices or even major news events that affect people’s outlook on the economy. For now, Americans’ 2022 spending intentions suggest retailers will enjoy a better-than-average holiday season, although not rising to the level of the extraordinary one experienced last year. Read the full report.