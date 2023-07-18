American confidence in higher education at all-time low

National confidence in higher education dropped to 36% this year, compared to previous readings of 57% and 48% in 2015 and 2018, respectively, a Gallup poll concludes.

The decline in public trust in higher education, from a poll conducted in June, is part of an ongoing trend of waning confidence in 16 other American institutions. Higher education’s confidence ranked fourth among the 17 institutions, only surpassed by American’s lack of faith in small businesses, the military and the police.

Confidence fell across multiple subgroups, with Republicans’ faith in education dropping 20 percentage points to 19% since the last comparable poll.

Adults without college degrees, as well as those aged 55 and older, also saw a significant dropoff in confidence, with only 29 and 31% responding that they have “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in higher education, respectively.

While all subgroups saw declining confidence in higher education, Gallup concludes that “significant gaps persist among political, educational, gender and age subgroups.” The lowest disparity was among Democrats, who saw their confidence drop by only three percentage points, the only subgroup with majority-level confidence at 59%. See Gallup’s report.