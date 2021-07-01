Amedisys acquiring Nashville-based Contessa Health

Amedisys Inc., a Baton Rouge-based provider of home and hospice care, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Contessa Health, a Nashville-based provider of hospital-at-home and skilled nursing facility at-home services.

In addition to the acquisition, Amedisys plans to invest in the future growth of Contessa’s business and proprietary informatics platform, CareConvergence.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but upon the closing of the deal, Contessa will operate as a wholly owned division of Amedisys.

In a prepared statement, Amedisys Chairman and CEO Paul Kusserow says today’s announcement—which expands Amedisys’ Total Addressable Market for in-home care services from $44 billion to $73 billion—marks a “strategic and promised milestone” for Amedisys’ growth as it expands its offerings to reflect growing market demand for higher acuity in-home settings.

“We have always worked to innovate and provide even more types of care in the home, as patients increasingly seek to ‘age in place’ in environments that are familiar and safe,” Kusserow says. “Bringing the Contessa team into our family significantly advances this strategy.”

Founded in 2015, Contessa partners with health systems and health plans across the U.S. to offer complex patients acute and post-acute care from their homes. The company has in its portfolio a number of notable health system joint ventures and payor partnerships, including with the Mount Sinai Health System, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Ascension Saint Thomas, CommonSpirit Health and Highmark Health.

Contessa founder and CEO Travis Messina, along with his management team, will continue to lead Contessa, which will maintain its brand and be reported on as a separate and unique business within Amedisys.

To date, the publicly held Amedisys partners with more than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide and delivers care to more than 418,000 patients and clients annually. Amedisys’ acquisition of Contessa comes on the heels of its launch of a new care program and a number of acquisitions over the past several years.

The transaction is expected to close later this summer.