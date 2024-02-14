Amedisys expands patient services with diagnostics partnership  

Baton Rouge home health care company Amedisys announced last week it is adding advanced molecular testing services to its care centers across the country through a partnership with Indiana-based Patient Choice Laboratories.

Cyndi Shook, senior vice president of clinical operations at Amedisys, says the agreement is a “significant step” for the company in its efforts to continuously improve patient care and tailor treatment plans. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Over the past few years, Fortune 1000 company Amedisy has rapidly expanded its national footprint and patient services through a series of acquisitions and partnerships. Last year, it was acquired by Optum, a diversified health services company based in Minnesota, for over $3 billion.

