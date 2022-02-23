Amedisys announces deals with North Carolina, Washington firms

Baton Rouge-based Amedisys today announced the acquisition of new assets in North Carolina and a partnership with a Washington health system.

Amedisys will acquire home health assets from companies known as AssistedCare Home Health and AssistedCare of the Carolinas, which care for more than 450 home health patients daily and employ approximately 100 employees in Leland and Snow Hill, North Carolina, according to the announcement. The transaction is expected to close on or around April 1.

Once the agreement is complete, this acquisition will increase Amedisys’ home health access to more than 1.5 million Medicare enrollees and more than 540,000 Medicare Advantage enrollees in North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Contessa, an Amedisys company, will collaborate with Tacoma, Washington-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health to operate home recovery care, which brings elements of hospital care into patients’ homes. Patients with conditions such as pneumonia, cellulitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, congestive heart failure, COVID-19 and urinary tract infections are sent home with remote patient monitoring devices and have in-home nursing visits and telehealth consults from Virginia Mason physicians.

Contessa’s home recovery care business has grown significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On average, the model reduces readmission rates by 44%, decreases the mean length of a hospital stay by 35% and has a patient satisfaction score of more than 90%, the company says.