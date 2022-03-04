Amazon to partner with LSU on college opportunity program for workers

Amazon has selected LSU as an education partner of its Career Choice program, LSU announced today.

The partnership means Amazon employees that live in the state, including those at the planned Baton Rouge facility, will have access to online and on-campus bachelor’s degrees and college credit certificates. LSU will offer the degrees and college credits through its Baton Rouge campus, LSU Shreveport, LSU Eunice and LSU Alexandria.

The program provides employees with opportunities like full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency and high school diplomas. LSU will help employees through their education programs and assist them with job placements.

Across the country, Amazon is investing $1.2 billion into the program to move 300,000 workers into higher-paying jobs by 2025.