Amazon to cut workforce by 10,000; impact on Baton Rouge facility not known  

Amazon is planning to lay off roughly 10,000 people in corporate and technology roles as soon as this week, The New York Times reports.

The cuts will focus on Amazon’s devices organization, including the voice-assistant Alexa, as well as at its retail division and in human resources, according to people who spoke with The New York Times on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The total number of layoffs remains fluid. But if it stays around 10,000, that would represent roughly 3% of Amazon’s corporate employees and less than 1% of its global workforce of more than 1.5 million, which primarily consists of hourly workers.

Unknown is whether the layoffs would impact the company’s Baton Rouge fulfillment center, which is set to open next year at the site of the former Cortana Mall. Amazon has pledged to hire at least 1,000 full-time workers making at least $15 per hour for the center, for a total payroll of about $35 million. The center will cost about $200 million including construction and equipment, the company said earlier this year. An email to Jessica Breaux, economic development manager for Amazon, asking for more information regarding the Amazon layoffs’ potential impact on Baton Rouge, was not returned prior to this afternoon’s deadline.

