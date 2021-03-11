Amazon site at Cortana to be completed by August 2022; demolition to start in May

Now that the Metro Council has approved a rezoning request for the former Cortana Mall site, plans for a massive Amazon fulfillment center on the property should start moving quickly.

The real estate company developing the site for Amazon, Seefried Industrial Properties, has given local project engineering firm CSRS an August 2022 deadline to finish the site, which means the 45-year-old former mall could be demolished as soon as mid-May.

Seefried is currently selecting a demolition contractor, according to CSRS Vice President Walter Monsour, who says the firm plans to file demolition permits with the city-parish in the coming days.

“The last piece of the puzzle before we could put our hair down was the rezoning that happened yesterday,” he says. “So now we are comfortable that we can speed up the process. It is time to go to work.”

At its meeting Wednesday, the council approved rezoning the site to commercial warehouse and designating it as an employment center.

The facility will be more than 2.9 million square feet—more than twice the size of the mall—and is expected to eventually employ as many as 3,500 full- and part-time workers.

Though the project has been in the works for nearly two years, several key pieces have come together in recent days. In addition to the rezoning approval, documents were filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court late last week confirming that Amazon had acquired the various parcels comprising the former mall. Though sale prices were not disclosed for all of the former anchor tenant spaces, Amazon paid at least $17.5 million for the properties, including $12.5 million for the center of the shuttered mall along with the former Mervin’s location and $4.75 million for the former Virginia College site.

Sales prices for the former Dillard’s, Sears, and JCPenney buildings were not disclosed.

The former Macy’s site, which was acquired by a proxy for Amazon in early 2020 for just $1.65 million, was transferred to Amazon.