Amazon site at Cortana could create up to 3,500 jobs, sources say

The planned Amazon distribution facility at the site of the former Cortana Mall will be larger and will employ more workers than documents filed with the city-parish to date have indicated, according to sources familiar with the project.

Revisions to the original plans will be filed with the Planning Commission in the weeks to come and will increase the number of parking spaces to 1,750 from 1,250, which suggests the facility will employ as many as 3,500 workers instead of 2,500.

Employees will work 12-hour shifts so an increase of 500 parking spaces indicates 1,000 more workers will be on site each day.

Plan updates will also include an increase in the number of parking spaces for semitrucks, to 335 from 265, indicating the facility will handle more packages than originally planned.

Though the footprint of the 2.9 million-square-foot building will not change, revised plans will show the building will be 10 feet higher to accommodate the latest generation of robots, sources familiar with the plans tell Daily Report.

The revised plans will be filed after the Metro Council approves rezoning the property. That approval was expected to come last night, but the project was deferred at the developer’s request because sales have not been finalized on the seven parcels that comprise the site.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and sources familiar with the project say the holdup is merely procedural and not indicative of a problem with the megaproject, which is expected to be transformative for the dying area around the former mall.

The land sales are currently being finalized and could close as soon as Friday.

In addition to the mall itself, the developer for Amazon, Seefried Properties, also has to acquire the various sites of the former anchor tenants and also solidify several cross servitude agreements with existing property owners.

The rezoning will go back before the Metro Council on March 10.