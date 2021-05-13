Amazon developers file more permit applications for former Cortana site

The developers of the Amazon fulfillment center at the old Cortana Mall site have filed seven more permit applications to build certain structures within the planned facility, giving a clearer picture as to how the 3.84 million-square-foot e-commerce warehouse and order fulfillment center will look when it opens next year.

The additional applications—filed by Mackenzie, a Portland, Oregon-based architectural firm, on behalf of Atlanta-based Seefried Industrial Properties—come one week after the company applied for a new commercial construction permit to build a five-story main warehouse building on the site.

And it’s only been days since Dillard’s, the mall’s lone anchor tenant, permanently closed its doors, effectively clearing the way for Amazon to fully take over the property.

Among the various structures and sites called for in the latest round of permit applications:

• A front guard house totaling 2,187 square feet;

• A 218-square-foot side entrance to the guard house;

• Two fire pump houses, each totaling 400 square feet;

• Two employee drop-off shelters, each totaling 110 square feet;

• A parking lot and site work.

Demolition work on the former mall property is ongoing, with The Lemoine Company scheduled to complete the process late this summer. Baton Rouge-based CSRS is Seefried’s local project engineer.

Preliminary construction could begin as soon as June. The facility is expected to open in early fall 2022.