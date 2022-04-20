Amazon fulfillment center expected to open next year

Amazon’s Baton Rouge fulfillment center is on track to be operating by next year, though the exact timeline is uncertain, says Jessica Breaux, a regional economic development manager with the company.

That’s a bit behind the previously discussed timeline of a late 2022 opening date. The company typically begins hiring about six-to-eight weeks before opening, Breaux told the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge today.

Amazon has pledged to hire at least 1,000 full-time workers making at least $15 per hour for the center, for a total payroll of about $35 million. The center will cost about $200 million including construction and equipment, the company says.

Breaux noted the company will partner with LSU through its Career Choice program, which provides employees with tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency and high school diplomas, as described by LSU. Breaux says the jobs considered “in-demand” will vary by region.

Amazon also will partner with local K-12 schools and the nonprofit sector and will work to mitigate the center’s traffic impact, Breaux says.

Breaux, a Louisiana native, is based in Nashville. She joked that her career has come full circle, as she used to buy her prom dresses at Cortana Mall, which was demolished to make room for the fulfillment center.