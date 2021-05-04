Amazon developer files for construction permit at former Cortana site

The developers of the Amazon fulfillment center at the former Cortana Mall site are moving forward, as expected, with plans for construction of the massive, state-of-the-art facility.

Seefried Industrial Properties filed an application earlier this week with the city-parish for a new commercial construction permit to build a 3.84 million-square-foot e-commerce warehouse and order fulfillment center.

The application filed by Mackenzie, a Portland, Oregon-based architectural firm, comes as The Lemoine Company completes demolition work on the former mall site.

Demolition is expected to wrap up late this summer, with preliminary construction to begin as soon as June.

Atlanta-based Seefried has not selected a general contractor for the project yet, but Lemoine is likely in the running. It is currently working on another new Amazon fulfillment center in Port Allen.

The west side facility will be smaller than the Cortana center but will handle larger objects.

Yet another new Amazon facility in the market, a last-mile distribution center, was completed in fall 2020. MAPP Construction did the work on that project.

Firms like Seefried that develop large facilities for Amazon around the country often use a mix of their own vendors as well as local subs.

Baton Rouge-based CSRS is Seefried’s local project engineer and has been working on the project for months.

When the facility at Cortana is completed in early fall 2022, it will employ as many as 3,000 workers. That number does not include drivers, who typically work as independent contractors for third-party transportation companies.

Though still months from completion, the project is already having a spinoff effect on the area, according to local real estate brokers, who credit recent announcements about the plans with helping to generate interest in commercial properties nearby.