Amazon using tax-break opportunity zones for distribution centers is part of its strategy

Amazon has been rapidly expanding into areas that are designated for special tax incentives, according to a recent analysis that comes amid growing regulatory scrutiny of the e-commerce giant, The Washington Post reports.

Amazon has constructed delivery stations and fulfillment centers in “opportunity zones,” regions across the country where investors can qualify for capital gains tax breaks under a 2017 law. While the company’s new distribution center under construction at the former Cortana Mall site in Baton Rouge doesn’t lie within a federal opportunity zone, its distribution center in West Baton Rouge Parish does.

The opportunity zone initiative had bipartisan backing and was meant to encourage investment in economically distressed regions. A relatively large portion of the Capital Region falls into opportunity zones, and north Baton Rouge including Southern University and one of ExxonMobil’s facilities lie almost entirely in a federal zone. But critics of the program have raised concerns that such programs further enrich wealthy investors and corporations for projects that likely would have happened regardless of government assistance. Because there are no requirements that investors and corporations publicly report how they are using the tax breaks, it’s difficult to measure impact.

Amazon has opened 153 facilities in these zones since 2018, accounting for more than 15% of the warehouses that it has opened in that time period, according to the analysis from Good Jobs First, a policy resource center working with subsidy data, shared exclusively with The Washington Post. And 18 more facilities are scheduled to open in these areas in 2022 and 2023. The findings underscore one of the potential ways that Amazon could take advantage of federal tax subsidies as it rapidly expands its delivery network. Read the full story.