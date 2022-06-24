Alvarez Construction will build headquarters at new office park

Alvarez Construction is preparing to build new headquarters in the Parks at Bayou Fountain, a new office park near the intersection of Highland Road and Burbank Drive.

Carlos Alvarez, co-owner of Alvarez Construction, says he is developing the office park with his wife. One building housing RE/MAX Total already has been built, he says.

Alvarez Construction is going through the permitting process for two buildings that will serve as the company’s headquarters. Alvarez says a total of seven buildings ranging in size from about 4,000 to 8,000 square feet are planned for the office park, adding that other businesses are considering sites now.

“The concept is the very popular ‘office neighborhood’ feeling,” with modern architecture, he says.

The two Alvarez buildings will be two stories; one will be 8,749 square feet and the other 7,676 square feet, at an expected construction cost of $1 million each, permit documents show.