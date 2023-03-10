Almost half of Louisiana residents consider themselves  ‘survivalists’ 

Nearly half of Louisiana residents consider themselves to be survivalists, a study from a website that offers survival products and advice found.

According to The Daily Advertiser, Primal Survivor released a study showing that roughly 150 million Americans described themselves as “survivalists,” including an estimated 2 million in Louisiana. The study was based on a survey of 3,000 individuals in March 2023.

Around half—about 43.7%—of Louisiana’s estimated 2022 population would consider themselves to be survivalists based on this study’s results.

In Louisiana, the large number of residents who consider themselves survivalists may be due to the number of natural disasters the state faces. Read the full story.