Almost half of Americans have lost trust in a nonprofit at one point

Forty-three percent of Americans say they have lost trust in a nonprofit at some point in time, with 83% of those saying that made them unwilling to support that group, according to a new survey.

As The Chronicle of Philanthropy reports, another 18% said they might consider resuming nonprofit giving. The survey by Morning Consult for its annual Most Trusted Brands report was conducted in April with a representative sample of 4,410 U.S. adults.

Respondents said putting donations to good use is a top reason to trust nonprofits, while misuse of funds was the most-cited reason for not trusting nonprofits

Those surveyed were asked to choose their most trusted charity from a list of well-known organizations. The top picks were St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross.

The study comes just a few weeks after another poll was released that found Americans’ confidence in nonprofits and foundations overall had dipped. Read more.