Alliance Compressors plans $45M facility expansion 

Alliance Compressors LLC today announced plans to invest $45 million over the next two years to expand its compressor assembly facility in Natchitoches and keep pace with increased global demand for energy-efficient air conditioning.

With the capacity expansion, Alliance is creating 78 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $47,000. The company is also retaining 520 existing jobs.

The expansion will allow Alliance, a joint venture of Emerson, Trane Technologies and Lennox Industries, to add a third assembly line to its 400,000-square-foot facility in Natchitoches. The investment will also include the purchase of new machinery and equipment. The company estimates the reconfiguration of its production flow will result in a 30% increase in efficiency and productivity.

Installation of the new equipment will begin in March, with completion slated for March 2023.

To secure the capacity expansion in Natchitoches, the state offered the company a competitive incentive package that includes the services of LED FastStart. The company will also receive a $1 million performance-based grant to support equipment costs and is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs. See the announcement.