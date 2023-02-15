Alleging racism, downtown business owner scraps plan for bookstore

James Curtis, owner of downtown plant shop and design studio Outside Stimuli, says he has decided not to move forward with a bookstore on Florida Street.

Curtis says he has encountered racism downtown and complains that local officials didn’t show much support for his push to grow retail in the area. He is questioning whether to maintain his current investment in the city and casts doubt on a new effort to recruit new businesses to downtown.

“I can’t see investing in a community and investing in a downtown that is not looking to invest in me and the work that I’ve done,” he says.

Curtis had planned to open Baton Rouge Books this month, hoping to emphasize Black authors and local history. Last year, he tried to launch an effort called Grow Downtown Retail that might have included an incubator catering to small businesses started during the pandemic.

Whitney Hoffman Sayal, executive director of the Downtown Development District, says she was only just getting started in her current role as Curtis was promoting the Grow Downtown Retail concept and was focused on getting her hands around the new job. She emphasizes that she’s always ready to work with downtown businesses and is disappointed that Curtis is no longer moving forward with the bookstore. She says she hasn’t heard about problems with racism from other downtown stakeholders.