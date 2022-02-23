All Star Automotive building new Hyundai dealership on Airline Highway

All Star Automotive is building a new All Star Hyundai dealership on Airline Highway to replace its current one on Airline near Coursey Boulevard.

The current building the dealership is operating out of is some 40 to 50 years old, and it was time for a new facility, says Matt McKay, president and CEO of All Star Automotive Group.

The new site, at 12730 Airline, was chosen for its accessibility to Pecue Lane and its visibility from Airline, McKay says.

The new dealership will be larger than the current, spanning nearly 30,000 square feet. It will also have an 80% larger service department, McKay says.

Construction is beginning this week and scheduled to be finished by December 2022 or January 2023.

All Star filed an $8 million permit for the dealership Tuesday. Arkel Constructors is the contractor for the project.