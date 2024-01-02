Albemarle looking at Baton Rouge expansion

Global chemical manufacturer Albemarle Corporation is considering expanding its Baton Rouge facilities, according to a pair of advance notices filed with Louisiana Economic Development.

Albemarle filed notices last month indicating it intends to apply for the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs for an expansion project that will create between 10 and 40 full-time positions at its Baton Rouge facilities.

The company plans to purchase additional lab equipment and implement upgrades to existing systems that will allow for an overall increase in production capabilities. LED estimates the project represents a $53 million total investment.

Albemarle was headquartered in Baton Rouge for roughly eight years before moving its offices to North Carolina in late 2015 following its $5.7 billion acquisition of lithium manufacturer Rockwood Holdings. The move was considered a blow to Baton Rouge and the state, which jointly heralded the successful recruitment of Albemarle’s corporate headquarters to Baton Rouge from Virginia in 2008 with an incentive package that included $4.2 million in relocation expenses.