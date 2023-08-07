Air Products moving forward with carbon capture test wells 

Chemical giant Air Products is moving a large drilling rig and platform into Lake Maurepas over the next few days for a groundbreaking yet controversial carbon capture project.

The company is transporting large pieces through Lake Pontchartrain and into the southern part of Lake Maurepas where they should arrive within one to three days, weather permitting, Air Products spokesperson Christina Stephens says.

Air Products has plans for a $4.5 billion hydrogen manufacturing complex in Ascension Parish that would use carbon capture technology to capture emissions and inject 5 million tons of carbon dioxide per year about a mile below the lakebed.

The drilling equipment includes barges, tugboats, a drilling rig and crew quarters for around-the-clock staffing and monitoring during construction. The temporary rig will serve as a test well to collect core and fluid samples and other data to supplement the information gathered through seismic testing that mapped geologic formations below the lake, which the company completed last month.

Traffic through Bayou Manchac canals, which connect the two estuaries, is observing a no wake zone for the duration of the well’s construction.

Drilling of the south well is expected to end in October. Air Products is currently awaiting a state permit to construct an additional test well in the northern half of Lake Maurepas next year.

The test wells are just the initial phases of the project and are temporary. The final project will see additional permanent infrastructure and is scheduled to come online in 2026.

Area residents and elected officials turned out in opposition to the company’s permit application during a public hearing last week in Baton Rouge. They fear the project will disturb what they call a beautiful waterscape with a fragile ecosystem that has supported local fisheries and restaurants for generations. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.