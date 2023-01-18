Agreement spells out how Entergy customers will pay for Hurricane Ida damage  

Entergy Louisiana customers, who number roughly 1 million across the state, are going to be paying the $1.4 billion in grid repair costs from 2021’s Hurricane Ida after the Public Service Commission officially approved an agreement with the energy company.

Today’s agreement reduced ratepayers’ immediate obligation by about $180 million, USA Today Network reports.

Two commissioners, Chairman Foster Campbell, D-Elm Grove, and Davante Lewis, D-Baton Rouge, voted against the compromise crafted by Baton Rouge Republican Commissioner Craig Greene.

Entergy is entitled by law to recover its repair costs from ratepayers.

Customers will have an average of $5.50 added to their electric bill for 23 years to pay back the $1.4 billion Entergy will secure from Wall Street. The additional charge is on top of an ongoing $10 charge the PSC approved last year for $3.2 billion in damage recovery from hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta in 2020. Read the full story.