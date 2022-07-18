Age factors into whether a consumer will boycott a brand 

Older consumers are more likely to attack the brands they disagree with, while younger generations are more focused on uplifting brands that align with their values, according to a new PricewaterhouseCoopers customer loyalty survey.

This information can be helpful for businesses navigating the mounting pressure to weigh in on political and social issues while also catering to their core customers, Axios reports

While many business owners may fear backlash from customers for staking out a position on a hot-button topic, just 20% of consumers will boycott a brand because of its stance on an issue, the survey found.

The likelihood that a customer would actively boycott a brand they disagree with, however, is higher among baby boomers than in younger generations. Read the full story.