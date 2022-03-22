After spike in tipping at start of pandemic, consumer generosity begins to wane 

Consumers started tipping more during the pandemic, but that generosity may be slowing.

During COVID-19 stay-at-home orders many customers were willing to tip as much as 30%. Given that restaurant employee wages were so depressed, consumers were willing to help pick up the slack.

However, according to The Wall Street Journal, data tracking the past 12 months from Block Inc. suggests that following widespread vaccine availability and rising inflation, tipping habits are changing once again. Among purchases made over the phone or online, the share receiving a tip across all types of businesses declined to 84.4% on Feb. 28 from 85.7% as of March 1, 2021.

Nearly a full year before, that number had jumped from below 50% during pre-pandemic levels to almost 90%.

One place where gratuities are staying the same, and in some cases improving, is with full-service dining. Square’s data shows that the average tip amount remained around 16% for remote transactions, and rose on average to 21.2% from 20.6% for purchases made in person during the same 12-month period. Read the full story.