After holiday rush ends, stores must focus on improving operations

After record holiday online sales, which hit over $20 billion from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, retailers will have to prepare for the inevitable return season, Inc.com reports.

And as returns speed up, sales are expected to slow down.

With this anticipated downturn in mind, retailers are preparing by improving their operations, which can increase their margins at a time when sales aren’t as strong.

Investing in the right technology can improve a brand’s return processes, saving money and leading to a better customer experience, says Spencer Kieboom, founder and CEO of B2B return optimization platform Pollen Returns.

If a retailer is facing problems of excess inventory or limited bandwidth to process returns, Kieboom recommends retailers consider the cost of accepting returned merchandise. It may not be in a business’s best interest to accept lower-priced goods that are unlikely to sell once they’re reprocessed.

Some businesses like H&M and J.Crew are discouraging returns altogether by charging for return shipping or restocking fees. But such policies could discourage purchases in the first place, leading customers to competitors.

Brands can make returns a “sale moment” by offering a seamless customer experience for exchanges or creating incentives like offering a 10% bonus to shoppers who accept store credit instead of a full refund.

While discount pricing has helped drive holiday retail sales since October, it’s unclear to what extent consumers will restrict their discretionary spending in light of continued inflation in the first quarter of 2023. With this anticipated downturn in mind, focusing on improving operations could increase retailers’ margins when sales aren’t as strong. Read the full story.