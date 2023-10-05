After Government Street, should other Baton Rouge roads go on a ‘diet’? 

Work to put most of Baton Rouge’s Government Street on a “road diet”—turning four lanes into three (including a turning lane) while adding bike lanes and medians and improving sidewalks—was completed in 2021.

And while there have been problems—such as drivers running into the medians—the corridor has seen significant business growth, and the number of accidents is down even as traffic counts have increased, which is what advocates for the changes hoped to see. The “complete streets” design is meant to make the road work for all users, not just drivers.

Could a similar approach benefit other local streets? Camille Manning-Broome, president of the Center for Planning Excellence in Baton Rouge, highlights three candidates:

Perkins Road

“This is a road that has immense potential to be transformed into a safer, more accessible, and vibrant corridor for all residents and visitors,” she says. “However, its current design primarily caters to motorized vehicles, often neglecting the needs of pedestrians, cyclists and public transit users.”

Business owners in the Perkins Road underpass area raised $40,000 to create a plan to improve connectivity with a multiuse path that encourages pedestrian and bike activity. City-parish officials are awaiting permission for a railroad crossing before beginning the $2.2 million project.

North Boulevard

The boulevard is currently four lanes with sidewalks along most, but not all, of its length.

“It would be wonderful to see continuous sidewalks, marked bike lanes, street trees and improved crosswalks at major intersections,” which would help connect destinations along the corridor and enhance neighborhoods between Baton Rouge Community College and downtown, she says.

Florida Boulevard

“There’s so much opportunity on Florida Boulevard to return to a thriving business mecca with housing, recreation and services,” she says, while calling for reinvestment in existing infrastructure.

Officials have launched a master planning effort for the corridor, in anticipation of new investment spurred by the Amazon fulfillment center expected to open next year.