After another Tigerland murder, DA discusses possible solutions

A little-known state law could become an effective tool in helping prosecutors go after the owners of properties that create a public nuisance and foster criminal activity.

The law, La. R.S. 13:4711, actually allows prosecutors, elected officials, local law enforcement and, even, residents who live near a nuisance property to sue the owner in civil court and either force them to clean up their nuisance property—and the activity going on there—or have it shut down.

The law dates back to the 1920s and was used in and around New Orleans to attack problem brothels, illegal gambling halls and drug houses.

But few prosecutors have used it in recent years, until East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore resurrected it in 2020 to sue the owner of the Sandpiper apartments in Tigerland, site of a double murder in 2019 and more calls for service than any other development in the neighborhood.

In one respect it worked: Moore won a 2020 judgment in 19th Judicial District Court against the property owner, Ibrahim Khoder, who agreed to install security cameras, improve lighting and take other safety mitigation measures, which Khoder did, Moore says.

On the other hand: Problems have continued at the complex, which was the site of another double murder last weekend.

The big takeaways:

The law can only do so much and the problems in Tigerland are multifaceted and not easy to address with a single statute.

Still, it’s something, and Moore’s office has used the law successfully over the past year to shut down a handful of other nuisance properties, including a vape shop that was attracting drug activity.

“We don’t like to sue people in civil court or force property owners to shut down,” Moore says. “The goal is to clean up trouble spots, have fewer calls for service and improve the quality of life for residents.”

As for Tigerland, Moore says there are no simple solutions to cleaning up the area and making it safer. But at a time when crime is skyrocketing across the parish, he’d like to see more agencies that are empowered by the statute put it to use.

“Maybe we should look at devoting more time, effort, money and manpower to enforcing the applicable law” he says. “We don’t want to just arrest people but we want to get to the root of the problem.”