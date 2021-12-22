After a record-breaking year of mergers and acquisitions, what will 2022 bring?

It’s been a record-breaking year for business mergers and acquisitions both in the U.S. and globally.

Global M&A reached $5.5 trillion and the U.S. topped $2.4 trillion, Axios reports. Global M&A had never gone above $3.5 trillion and the U.S. had never gone above $1.55 trillion prior to this year.

It’s not just the dollars that reached new heights, but the amount of deals. There were 58,000 reported globally and 14,400 in the U.S.

Looking ahead, experts say 2022 will be strong, but expect a little pullback due to interest rate hikes and a contentious election season. This year was also strong in part due to deals that were postponed in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns. Read the full story.