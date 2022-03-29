Affordable housing development planned for former Borden’s site

Georgia-based JPB Holdings is planning a 49-unit affordable apartment development on 2 acres at the former Borden Dairy site on Florida Boulevard.

Phil Britton, vice president with the company, says the roughly $10 million project, called Sea Holly Grande, will be geared toward residents who earn about 60% of the area’s median income and will benefit from tax credits. He expects to begin construction in July or August.

JPB also developed Santa Rosa Heights and Burberry Estates in Baton Rouge.

Jack Herrington with Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer. He says the project is in a good location near the future home of an Amazon fulfillment center.

“So many people are getting priced out of Mid City, so this keeps them nearby for work if needed,” he adds.

Four acres at the site, which are zoned M1 for light industrial uses, remain available for lease or sale, says Andy McCall with Momentum Commercial Real Estate. The final clearing work is being done now, he says.

About $50 million in infrastructure investment is slated for the Florida/North Boulevard corridor in the coming years, says Marlee Pittman with the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance. With Amazon and the Baton Rouge General as anchors on either end, there could be “exciting new opportunities for developments along that stretch,” she says.