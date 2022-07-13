Aerospace and defense contractor Bascom Hunter acquires TelGaAs Inc.

Bascom Hunter recently announced it has acquired TelGaAs Inc. The acquisition strengthens and expands Bascom Hunter’s radiofrequency capabilities, allowing the organization to provide a broader and enhanced range of solutions to the aerospace and defense markets it serves.

TelGaAs specializes in providing custom, cutting-edge microwave and millimeter wave components and subsystems used in radar, satellite communication, electronic intelligence, aerospace, and commercial applications.

Founded in 2007, Baton Rouge’s Bascom Hunter delivers products and solutions through the company’s two distinct brands, Xcelaero and BH Tech. TelGaAs will be aligned under the BH Tech brand, which specializes in providing artificial intelligence and communications solutions to the challenges that face today’s warfighters through its expertise in semiconductor technologies, RF circuits, integrated photonics, software, digital electronics and neural networks. See the announcement.