‘Advocate’ Publisher Judi Terzotis bucking news media trends

As they scroll headlines and sip their morning coffee, most newspaper readers have no idea what it takes to make a daily paper financially viable. The last two decades are fraught with nationwide closures and cutbacks, as newspapers figure out how to master growth in the digital space.

It’s against this thorny backdrop that Judi Terzotis, president and publisher of The Advocate, The Times-Picayune and nola.com, mines rich opportunities.

She has led privately owned Georges Media to an 80% year-over-year digital subscription growth across its platforms since launching a new strategy in 2018. And she’s being honored as Business Person of the Year by Business Report and Junior Achievement at the 2022 Business Awards & Hall of Fame gala dinner March 9.

Terzotis, quick to share credit with her crack digital team, says that it comes down to covering what matters most to the average Joe.

“I think it’s about being hyperfocused on local, and being relevant to readers,” Terzotis says. “You’re staying away from commodity news, and making sure that you’re connecting the dots about what people really care about, what they’re talking about, not just what you feel like they should be thinking about.”

Under Terzotis’ leadership, the company spent a year researching how newspapers, including The Boston Globe as well as peer market publications, had successfully gained, and kept, digital subscribers. Terzotis created an internal team of developers and analytics experts who constantly seek new opportunities to onboard users. The company deploys a propensity-based model, using data analytics to rope in potential subscribers.

“So instead of a one-size-fits-all offer, we speak to you specifically. Let’s say you’re just a rabid LSU fan. We’re going to talk to you with LSU language and then showcase our writers who are topic experts. And then we appeal to you to support local journalism,” Terzotis says. “Taking that kind of sophisticated approach has really allowed us to move the needle really, really quickly,”

