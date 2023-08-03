Adding capacity to La. 30 a top priority, Ascension chief transportation engineer says

The new chief transportation engineer for Ascension Parish brings more than 20 years of experience in the public and private sectors to his new role.

Daniel Helms says transportation planning plays a key role in addressing flood concerns, and says the parish will have to work closely with the state to prepare for the expected expansion of the region’s industrial sector.

Helms, a Baton Rouge native, cites adding capacity to La. 30 as a top priority, especially if a new Mississippi River bridge crossing planned for Iberville Parish goes forward, while noting that it is a state highway not under parish control.

“We’ve got to stay out in front of that [expansion], because they’re coming regardless,” he says.

Points Helms touched on in an interview today:

Funding : His budget is only about $9 million per year, so competing for federal and state funding is critical. He says Ascension sends more tax dollars to Baton Rouge than state lawmakers send back and hopes the parish can get more of its “fair share.”

Flooding : He says transportation and drainage infrastructure has to be implemented at the same time so that opening a new area for development doesn’t add to the flood risk.

Workforce : Amid those budget constraints and the tight labor market, Helms wants to expand the parish transportation team and hopes that a passion for the work can help to draw people that might be able to make more money in the private sector. Mid-level engineers are particularly scarce, he says.

Roundabouts : Helms is a fan, saying they can improve efficiency and safety. “Safety is my passion,” he says.

Helms was senior highway safety and traffic engineer and traffic safety technical lead at AECOM Technical Services. He managed the $30 million annual Mississippi Highway Safety Improvement Program for Mississippi’s state transportation department, overseeing a 22% fatality reduction, officials say.