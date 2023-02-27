Add one more indicator to the list showing economy surged in January 

Seemingly every data point has shown the economy surging ahead in January, after slumping some in November and December. Now you can add capital goods orders to that list, Axios reports.

New orders for durable goods plunged in January, but that was due entirely to swings analysts anticipated in aircraft orders. Core durables, which exclude aircraft and defense, rose 0.7% in January after flatlining in November and December.

Core nondefense orders—a good proxy for business investment spending—surged 0.8% after falling in both November and December. Read the full story.