Adams and Reese acquires Tampa law firm, expands construction practice 

Louisiana law firm Adams and Reese, which has offices in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, today announced it has expanded its construction practice through the acquisition of Tampa-based Cotney Construction Law LLP.

Through the deal, Adams and Reese’s current roster of construction attorneys will grow from 58 to 75, making it one of the largest construction practices in the country, the law firm says in its announcement.

“Our construction practice is a driver for the firm, and client needs are fueling its growth. Our strategic plan calls for doubling down on existing areas of strength,” says Gif Thornton, managing partner at Adams and Reese.

Cotney Construction’s staff of 16 attorneys will move to Adams and Reese’s Tampa office, and its current CEO Trent Cotney will become a partner. See the announcement.