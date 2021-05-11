Acme Refrigeration acquired by Miami-based Watsco

Baton Rouge company Acme Refrigeration has been bought by Watsco, a distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration based in Miami, Watsco announced today.

Acme, founded in 1945, will continue to operate under its name and current leadership to provide continuity for customers, employees and partners, Watsco chairman and CEO Albert H. Nahmad says.

Watsco has bought 64 businesses since 1989, and Acme is its second acquisition of 2021.

Acme has 18 locations in Louisiana and Mississippi and generated $60 million in revenues in 2020. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.