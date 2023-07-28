AccuTemp expanding Baton Rouge presence with $2.75M apprenticeship school

AccuTemp is expanding its presence in Baton Rouge with a planned $2.75 million expansion to its North Harco Drive location.

The expansion, which is being constructed by Baton Rouge-based Build Commercial Construction, will add a 2,000-square-foot apprenticeship school and hands-on lab specializing in training tradespeople.

The school, featuring state-of-the-art equipment for training in HVAC, electrical and plumbing services, is expected to expand AccuTemp’s workforce by providing “an opportunity to jump into the trades,” says Alex Tupper, AccuTemp’s vice president of operations.

“You don’t have to come to AccuTemp with experience,” Tupper adds. “We’ll pay people to acquire the technical skills.”

Founded in 2006, AccuTemp specializes in installation and repair for both commercial and residential customers with two locations in Baton Rouge and one in New Orleans.

The expansion will also include amenities for staff such as a gym, as well as expanded office facilities.

AccuTemp’s latest expansion follows a recent 7,500-square-foot expansion to the back of its warehouse, Tupper explains.

Construction is already underway on the expansion, which is expected to be finished by the end of the year.