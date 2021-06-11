Acadian Village shuffle: Nothing Bundt Cakes wants in, Vertage Clothing wants other suite

Nothing Bundt Cakes has applied for several permits to move into the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road.

If approved, the bundt cake franchise would relocate from its Corporate Boulevard outlet into the 2,400-square-foot space currently occupied by Vertage Clothing, which has filed its own permit to move into the 1,600-square-foot suite that once belonged to Tiger People Clothiers.

A timeline for the potential move is unclear. Kellie Linton, operator of Nothing Bundt Cakes’ Baton Rouge location, declined to comment on the bakery’s plans.

Vertage Clothing owner Heather Henry was unable to be reached for comment before this morning’s deadline.

Her filing comes a few months after Tiger People Clothiers, a boutique that specialized in LSU apparel and gifts, closed at the end of February after nine years of business.

A legend for Acadian Village, last updated one month ago, shows one remaining 10,920-square-foot suite available in the 81,000-square-foot, Trader Joe’s-anchored retail center, as well as one pending lease for a 3,200-square-foot space, making the center roughly 83% occupied.