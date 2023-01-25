ABC board to weigh tougher penalties for bars cited for underage drinking

East Baton Rouge Parish regulators will consider requiring any bar owner with more than one citation for underage drinking in a year to come before the board, which could lead to a license suspension.

EBR’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board also will consider raising almost all of its fines by at least $50 up to a $250 increase. The parish attorney had asked the board to revisit its fine schedule, says board member Scott Wilfong.

Under the current system, a bar owner can be cited twice for underage drinking and simply pay the fines without having to go before the board. The board would have the ability to question the owner about what they’re doing to prevent it from happening again and possibly suspend or even revoke a license.

The changes are expected to be discussed at the ABC board’s Feb. 9 meeting.

The new focus on underage drinking follows reports of underage drinking at a Tigerland bar that may have contributed to the death of LSU student Madison Brooks.