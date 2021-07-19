Abat-Jour Interiors applying to rezone property ahead of sale

Local furniture store Abat-Jour Interiors, located on South Foster Drive in Mid City, has applied to rezone in order to make way for new tenants ahead of selling the property.

Abat-Jour owner William Evans is under contract to sell to investors who are working a lease deal for a Mid City tenant that is expanding, says Matthew Shirley, an agent with Saurage Rotenburg. The new tenants won’t turn the property into a full-blown restaurant, he says, but want the ability to host small events and serve alcohol.

Both Shirley and Evans declined to share the name of the new business.

Evans applied with the Planning Commission to rezone from Light Industrial to Commercial Alcoholic Beverage on June 2. The application goes before the commission today.

Abat-Jour, which opened in 2001 on Government Street and moved to its current location in 2011, is an interior design showroom featuring artwork, furniture and lighting.