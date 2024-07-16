A snapshot of June’s commercial real estate market

Sticky inflation, elevated interest rates and myriad insurance woes continue to hinder the commercial real estate market in East Baton Rouge Parish.

At the halfway point of 2024, the commercial real estate market has seen approximately 38% less transaction volume and 28% fewer transactions compared to this time last year, according to the latest data compiled by Elifin Realty.

Commercial sales transactions in East Baton Rouge Parish are down 0.59%, with the 12-month trailing volume totaling $502.3 million last month.

Reportedly, speculation is growing that an interest rate cut is on the horizon. Jonathan Walker with Maestri Murrell Real Estate anticipates that conditions will improve closer to the end of the year.

“I would be in the camp of ‘It can’t get any worse,’” he says. “Unless there’s another storm that comes through, I think insurance is going to get slightly better. If we get a rate cut, interest rates will be slightly better. I think inflation is slowing a little bit to where construction costs will go down a little bit. I think it’s not going to change the numbers that much, but it’ll change the consumer sentiment standpoint. It’ll be more of a mental win than a financial win.”

Here’s how each sector is performing, according to Elifin Realty’s data:

Retail

The dollar volume in the retail sector was $86.1 million in June, down 2.99% from the previous month. Retail posted a 10.64% decline in deal velocity and a 3.45% increase in price per square foot.

Walker says retail and industrial are the two market sectors performing the best. He says the trend for leasing space in shopping centers and outparcels to the shopping centers has been improving.

Quick-service restaurants and auto-related users such as tire shops and oil change facilities are purchasing a fair bit of property.

“We’re still selling outparcels to coffee users of all types as well,” Walker says. “One sector within the retail market that has slowed has been the car wash model. We’re not getting any more calls from car washes. That seemed like a huge fad last year, and that’s definitely slowed down.”

Office

The office sector saw a half-percent decline in sales volume. The trailing 12-month sales volume totaled $70.6 million in June compared to $71 million in May. In addition to the decrease in volume, the office sector saw a 5.32% decline in deal velocity.

Property values are up 3.88%. The trailing average price per square foot was $152.96 in June, up from $147.25 in May.

Multifamily

The multifamily sector experienced a 3.21% decrease in sales volume. The trailing 12-month sales volume was $201.8 million in June compared to $208.4 million in May. Deal velocity is also down 5.56%.

Industrial and land

The industrial sector was the only sector to post an increase in sales volume, deal velocity and property values.

Sales volume rose 1.53%, from $53 million in May to $53.9 million in June. The deal velocity increased by 1.27%, while property values are up 1.45%.

In the land sector, sales volume declined 4.91%, from $51.9 million in May to $49.4 million in June. Deal velocity and property values were down 8.54% and 17.19%, respectively.

Overview

Walker says the commercial real estate market has dealt with high interest rates, insurance rates and construction costs for the past 24 months, but it also has created other opportunities in the leasing realm.

“Even the office leasing has picked up a little bit because no new office buildings have been built,” Walker says. “The same [goes for] the retail world—no new retail has been built either, so you’ve got a supply and demand issue. You don’t have much new supply. So you’ve got the demand to go to second-generation space. In some cases, we’ve seen rent being doubled for new construction of what it would be for second- or third-generation space.”

Walker says his company has received calls about new-to-market retail concepts that could drum up excitement for consumers soon.

“That’s going to be interesting to follow in the next few years,” he says. “The retailers that expand hit Texas first, and move from west to east, and they start to hit Louisiana. I think the next few years, at least in the retail market, will be good because I think those new-to-market retailers will create some excitement in our market.”