A rundown of key industry players on strike across the US 

It’s been a big year for labor organizing in the U.S. And from auto production lines to Hollywood, all eyes are on strikes taking the world of work by storm, though they have yet to hit south Louisiana directly.

At least 453,000 workers have participated in 312 strikes in the U.S. this year, according to Johnnie Kallas, project director of Cornell University’s Labor Action Tracker. This year’s work stoppages have spread across multiple industries—including transportation, entertainment and hospitality.

Here’s a rundown of some of the largest strikes taking place in the U.S. today: