A rundown of key industry players on strike across the US 

It’s been a big year for labor organizing in the U.S. And from auto production lines to Hollywood, all eyes are on strikes taking the world of work by storm, though they have yet to hit south Louisiana directly.
At least 453,000 workers have participated in 312 strikes in the U.S. this year, according to Johnnie Kallas, project director of Cornell University’s Labor Action Tracker. This year’s work stoppages have spread across multiple industries—including transportation, entertainment and hospitality.
Here’s a rundown of some of the largest strikes taking place in the U.S. today:
- Kaiser Permanente—In the health care sector, a major strike kicked off this week, with some 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers walking off the job Wednesday in multiple states. Strikers include licensed vocational nurses, home health aides and ultrasound sonographers, as well as technicians in the radiology, X-ray, surgical, pharmacy and emergency departments.
- UAW—In an unprecedented labor campaign against three major car manufacturers, some 25,000 autoworkers have joined picket lines in recent weeks. The United Auto Workers’ targeted strikes against General Motors, Stellantis and Ford began at select factories after the union’s contract with the companies expired in mid-September—and have grown to a total of five vehicle assembly plants and 38 parts warehouses since.
- Southern California hotel workers—Thousands of hotel workers in Southern California have staged staggered walkouts over recent months. Union leaders are calling for better wages, improved health care, higher pension contributions, better safety protections and less strenuous workloads, among other benefits. Read the full story.