You might have never heard of Comogo Floats LLC in Plaquemine, but you’ve likely seen their work for the krewes of Oshun, Artemis and Orion parades in Baton Rouge as well as the annual Wearin’ of the Green parade.

The entire operation works out of a set of warehouses in downtown Plaquemine.

In 225‘s newest episode of Between the Lines, the team tours the maze-like warehouses where Comogo decorates the floats by hand and brings in artists from around the state to help.