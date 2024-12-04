A new wellness center and shop is opening in Mid City

Focus N Flow, a wellness center and retail shop, is opening in Square 46 in the former Mid-City Artisans space on Government and Moore Street.

Julie Gilbert, a licensed pharmacist and founder of Focus N Flow, plans to open for business in February.

“This is not meant to be your mama’s hippy-dippy woo-woo shop,” Gilbert tells Daily Report. “We really want to tie in that science has now backed up and confirms these ancient healing techniques that have worked and been suppressed or hidden for centuries.”

Focus N Flow will have a group activity space and three rooms including a relaxation room with an Opus Soundbed (a high-tech bed with seven channels of spatial sound and vibration), virtual reality goggles, brain wave tracking headphones and an aura imaging device. The other two rooms will be designated for private one-on-one sessions with yoga, reiki, meditation and other wellness practitioners.

The center will provide wellness-focused DNA testing services, including pharmacogenomic tests. The retail side will sell and serve ceremonial-grade cacao and herbal-infused refreshers. It will also sell locally made candles, bath soaps, personal care items, home care supplies and children’s yoga and meditation tools.

Gilbert says the Baton Rouge location will serve as the company’s headquarters. She plans to bring the Focus N Flow concept to Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina.

“There is nothing else like this in the Baton Rouge or New Orleans area,” Gilbert says. “This is a unique blend of ancient knowledge and modern technology. I want people to know what’s out there and what is available to them.”