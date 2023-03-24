A new pop-up market series is heading to Mid City Beer Garden

The independent gallery curators of Ellemnop.Art and the owners of Mid City Beer Garden will join forces next month to host the Beer Garden Pop Up Market and fill what they see as a gap between the area and its artists.

The event will make its debut on Sunday, April 16, and its founders plan to showcase different creators each quarter.

The series is designed to coincide with Mid City Beer Garden’s Sunday brunch. As diners arrive, they’ll find 16 vendors set up in the parking lot. Each market will feature one selected creator of an art form, and every three months, the pop-up will exhibit an entirely new group of makers.

The curators also teamed up with BREC to provide children’s entertainment and crafts at the event. Read more about the initiative from 225 magazine.