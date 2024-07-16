A new pasta and pavlova concept has arrived in Baton Rouge

Prima Après, a Mandeville-born restaurant concept with an emphasis on pasta and pavlovas, quietly opened a Baton Rouge location on Nicholson Drive near Tigerland last week.

The fast-casual restaurant marries Italian pasta and French meringue, according to a statement. For those unfamiliar, pavlovas are meringue-based desserts known for their crisp crusts and soft interiors.

Prima Aprés’ pasta dishes are made-to-order, meaning customers are able to choose from a variety of pasta shapes, sauces and toppings. Pasta dishes are served in Chinese takeout boxes with chopsticks, and patrons can also buy bags of pasta to cook at home.

For dessert, customers can order pavlovas served with vanilla bean ice cream and their choice of toppings.

Prima Aprés’ pasta and pavlovas are made in-house daily, according to a post on the brand’s Instagram page. The concept is owned and operated by Abney Harper, its executive chef.

Prima Aprés’ original location in Mandeville opened in March. The new Baton Rouge restaurant, located next door to Pluckers Wing Bar, is the brand’s second location.