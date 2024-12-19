A new med spa has just opened in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge’s med spa industry is growing with a new addition to the city.

Skin10 Med Spa opened earlier this month at the Drusilla Office Park at 3266 Drusilla Lane.

The med spa offers IV therapy, antiaging injections, fillers, laser hair removal, weight loss treatments and hormone replacement therapy.

“For a long time, we’ve had this dream to open up a med spa, but it’s just taken a little while,” Skin10 office manager Kayce Laurie says. “We had to put so much time, effort and construction into it.”

Laurie says the undisclosed local owners started leasing the space in September before doing total renovations of the interior. The med spa has three brand-new treatment rooms.

“I know there are certain med spas when you walk in and feel intimidated because it’s really big,” Laurie says. “We want to make everyone feel comfortable and make beauty attainable for everybody in the Baton Rouge area.”