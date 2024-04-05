A new Korean restaurant has arrived in downtown Baton Rouge

Okki Tokki, a new Korean-inspired “build your own bowl” restaurant, opened its doors in downtown Baton Rouge on Monday.

While Okki Tokki is currently open for business, its menu is still evolving and a grand opening celebration is forthcoming, according to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram page.

Okki Tokki has previously operated as a vendor at Night Market BTR, a yearly downtown event supporting local Asian-owned businesses. The restaurant’s current menu allows diners to customize their orders through a five-step bowl-building process with options for bases, proteins, vegetables, sauces and toppings.

Okki Tokki registered as a business in October. The restaurant is located in the former home of The Jambalaya Shoppe near the intersection of Main and North Sixth streets.

Okki Tokki is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., though it will be closed this Saturday for maintenance and upgrades.