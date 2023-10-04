A new gravel mine is planned for the Baton Rouge area

If all goes as planned, a new gravel mining operation will open in the Capital Region next year.

According to a conditional use permit filed with the Planning Commision, Superior Sand and Gravel is set to open a gravel mine at the corner of Lee Price Road and La. 37 in the northern part of East Baton Rouge Parish. The Planning Commision will consider the permit at its November meeting.

“[The Planning Commission has] been more than helpful and pro-business,” owner Lane Dyess says, emphasizing the efforts of Metro Council members Brandon Noel and Aaron Moak, as well as Planning Director Ryan Holcomb.

The site is expected to supply various ready-mix concrete companies in Baton Rouge and Lafayette with gravel, as well as materials for new highways in Baton Rouge, Dyess says.

Dyess says that the mine, in addition to three other sites he owns, will help reduce building material costs for local companies. The alternative to locally sourced gravel, he adds, is foreign limestone.

“It’s very important to south Louisiana to be able to mine this gravel,” Dyess says.

The operation is expected to add about 10 to 12 jobs to the company and supply about 60 trucks per day with gravel.

“This keeps blue collar workers in work,” Dyess says.

Dyess, who started his company in 2014 in East Feliciana Parish before expanding to Baton Rouge in 2017, says that the mine should be operational at some point next year, adding that he wants to clean the property up and leave it “very usable for future generations” after his operations are complete.