A new grant enables Louisiana health providers to share research data

The National Institutes of Health is awarding the Louisiana Clinical and Translational Science Center (LA CaTS) a $1.3 million grant to create a network of data warehouses that will allow all Louisiana healthcare institutions to share research data, according to an announcement from Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

LA CaTS is a coalition of 10 research and health care provider organizations that aims to address health disparities and improve health outcomes for those with chronic diseases in Louisiana’s underserved populations.

Nearly $780,000 of the grant will go to Pennington Biomedical Research Center and $490,000 to Tulane University School of Medicine. Pennington Biomedical Executive Director John Kirwan says the NIH funding will boost Louisiana scientists’ ability to pursue larger-scale research projects.

Using the grant, Pennington Biomedical will build a system of data warehouses called the Baton Rouge Health District Research Data Collaborative. The collaborative will link data from multiple sources, such as connecting information from health care providers to data from the Louisiana Tumor Registry.

Organized in conjunction with the Baton Rouge Health District, the data network includes Our Lady of the Lake Health, Woman’s Hospital, Baton Rouge General, and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. It will also work with Ochsner Health, which has its own clinical data warehouse.

Tulane will administer the second portion of the grant, which will finance the development of an app used by clinicians to support patient-specific diabetes control goals. See the announcement.