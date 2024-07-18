A new eatery focused on ‘country-style cooking’ has opened downtown

Hot Stuff, a new restaurant with a focus on “country-style cooking,” has opened its doors near the intersection of Florida and Lafayette streets in downtown Baton Rouge.

The eatery, which is open Monday through Friday, serves breakfast from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily lunch specials are offered.

Jennice Goff is Hot Stuff’s owner. In September, a downtown “gun battle” damaged the property as she was in the process of getting the business ready to open, according to WAFB-TV.

Originally Dalton’s Department Store, the 244 Lafayette St. property has been home to a number of notable businesses over the years.

The historic Tabby’s Blues Box and Heritage Hall relocated there from its original location on North Boulevard in 2000. A dive bar called Dalton’s moved into the space in 2008, followed by The Blues Room—another blues venue—in 2013. Other past tenants include The Beef Tavern, Didee’s Restaurant and The Rathskeller.